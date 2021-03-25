Rangia Candidate List: Key Contests in Rangia Assembly Constituency of Assam

Rangia Assembly constituency in Rangia district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rangia seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Bhabesh Kalita of BJP won from this seat beating Ghanashyam Kalita of INC by a margin of 32,067 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ghanashyam Kalita of INC won from this this constituency defeating Thaneswar Boro of AGP by a margin of 10,074 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Rangia Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Rangia constituency are: Bhabesh Kalita of BJP, Dr Bhagwan Dev Misra of CPI(M), Dr. Babul Saikia of AJP