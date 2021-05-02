Rangia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

57. Rangia (रंगिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup district of Assam. It shares a border with . Rangia is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,95,439 eligible electors, of which 98,626 were male, 96,812 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rangia in 2021 is 982.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,69,666 eligible electors, of which 88,876 were male, 80,790 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,270 eligible electors, of which 80,918 were male, 75,352 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rangia in 2016 was 166. In 2011, there were 140.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Bhabesh Kalita of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ghanashyam Kalita of INC by a margin of 32,067 votes which was 22.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ghanashyam Kalita of INC won in this seat defeating Thaneswar Boro of AGP by a margin of 10,074 votes which was 8.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 57. Rangia Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Rangia are: Bhagaban Dev Misra (CPIM), Bhabesh Kalita (BJP), Pabitra Boro (VPI), Dr Babul Sahariah (AJP), Biswajit Brahma (JDU), Sahabuddin Ali Ahmed (IND), Jayanta Kumar Kalita (IND), Hareswar Barman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.55%, while it was 75.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 57. Rangia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 200. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

57. Rangia constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup district of Assam: Rangiya thana (excluding Pub-Kacharimahal and Paschim Borigog mouzas) in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup.

The total area covered by Rangia is 159 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rangia is: 26°27’43.6"N 91°37’16.3"E.

