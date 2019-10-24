Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Rania Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रानियां): Ranjit Singh Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rania (रानियां) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Rania (रानियां), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sirsa district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.
- 2019 Results
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,80,084 eligible electors, of which 95,405 were male, 84,678 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 160 service voters had also registered to vote.
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,62,915 eligible electors, of which 86,419 were male, 76,496 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 160 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,39,469.
Rania has an elector sex ratio of 887.56.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ram Chand Kamboj of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HaLP candidate by a margin of 4315 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 30.62% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Krishan Lal S/O Ram Chand of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3651 votes which was 3.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 39.73% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 44. Rania Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 88.16%, while it was 87.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -16.16%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 193 polling stations in 44. Rania constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 172.
Extent: 44. Rania constituency comprises of the following areas of Sirsa district of Haryana: PCs mangala-I and II, Bhamboor, Jhorarnali-I and II, maujdin of madhosinghana KC, KC Panjuana of Sirsa Tehsil and Rania Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rania is: 29.5961 74.8029.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rania results.
