Ranibandh Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Jyotsna Mandi of TMC Leading

249. Ranibandh (रानीबांध), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ranibandh is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,707 eligible electors, of which 1,27,314 were male, 1,25,393 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranibandh in 2021 is 985.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,387 eligible electors, of which 1,17,692 were male, 1,13,695 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,986 eligible electors, of which 1,03,317 were male, 97,669 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranibandh in 2016 was 543. In 2011, there were 320.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jyotsna Mandi of TMC won in this seat by defeating Deblina Hembram of CPIM by a margin of 23,313 votes which was 12.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.48% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Debalina Hembram of CPIM won in this seat defeating Falguni Hembram of TMC by a margin of 6,859 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.25% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 249. Ranibandh Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ranibandh are: Kshudiram Tudu (BJP), Jyotsna Mandi (TMC), Deblina Hembram (CPIM), Goutam Kumar Mudi (SUCOIC), Fulchand Hansda (BJMP), Sudhir Kumar Murmu (CPIMLL), Biswanath Sardar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.81%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.93%, while it was 84.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 371 polling stations in 249. Ranibandh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 290. In 2011 there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

249. Ranibandh constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Ranibandh, 2. CDB Hirbandh and 3. CDB Khatra. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Ranibandh is 811 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranibandh is: 22°56’14.6"N 86°47’31.6"E.

