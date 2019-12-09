Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranibennur Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Ranebennuru Election Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ranibennur MLA (ರಾಣೆಬೆನ್ನೂರು).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 9, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
87. Ranebennur (General) (ರಾಣೆಬೆನ್ನೂರು) , also known as Ranebennuru, is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Detailed Results

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes (4.26%) securing 33.79% of the total votes polled.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,732 votes (2.18%) registering 47.29% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Arunkumar Guththur (MMP) (Bharatiya Janata Party), KB Koliwad (Indian National Congress), Mallikarjunappa Rudrappa Halageri (Janata Dal (Secular)), IH Patil (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Goutam Shivappa Kambali (Yuva Karnataka Paksha), Nagappa Nilappa Saunshi (Karnataka Jantha Paksha), GM Kalleshwarappa (Independent), Pavan Kumar M (Independent), Shivayogiswami G Mahanubhavimath (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Ranibennur Assembly Constituency (Karnataka)

Party Candidate Name
BJP Arunkumar Guththur (MMP)
INC KB Koliwad
JDS Mallikarjunappa Rudrappa Halageri
UPP IH Patil
YKP Goutam Shivappa Kambali
KJP Nagappa Nilappa Saunshi
IND GM Kalleshwarappa
IND Pavan Kumar M
IND Shivayogiswami G Mahanubhavimath

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

