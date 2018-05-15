GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Ranibennur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: KPJP's R Shankar Wins

Live election result of 87 Ranibennur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Ranibennur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranibennur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: KPJP's R Shankar Wins
Live election result of 87 Ranibennur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Ranibennur MLA.
Ranebennur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,23,209 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,14,330 are male, 1,08,726 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.99 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status KPJP R Shankar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
KPJP6391035.64%R Shankar
INC5957233.22%Krishnappa Bheemappa Koliwad
BJP4897327.31%Dr. Basavaraj Kelagar
NOTA14200.79%Nota
IND12260.68%Rukmani Savakar
JD(S)12190.68%Shripad H Savakar
IND7750.43%Veeranagouda Channaveeragouda Patil
IND7400.41%Hanumantappa D Kabbar
AIMEP6280.35%Parajantabasum Koppal
IND3110.17%Sunil Banakar@ B A Sunil
JD(U)3060.17%Dillepppa Kenchappa Hittalamani
IND2410.13%Shivayogisami Mahanubhavimath

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes (4.26%) securing 33.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.31%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,732 votes (2.18%) registering 47.29% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.4%.

Check the table below for Ranebennur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You