Raniganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

278. Raniganj (रानीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Raniganj is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,608 eligible electors, of which 1,29,562 were male, 1,21,043 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raniganj in 2021 is 934.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,329 eligible electors, of which 1,21,912 were male, 1,07,417 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,129 eligible electors, of which 1,08,956 were male, 88,173 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raniganj in 2016 was 103. In 2011, there were 57.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Runu Dutta of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Bano Nargis of TMC by a margin of 12,385 votes which was 6.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ali Sohrab of TMC won in this seat defeating Runu Dutta of CPIM by a margin of 1,751 votes which was 1.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.83% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 278. Raniganj Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raniganj are: Avijit Bowri (BSP), Tapas Banerjee (TMC), Dr Bijan Mukherjee (BJP), Hemant Kumar Prabhakar (CPIM), Niraj Rajak (PVM), Nilkantha Bauri (BJMP), Raj Kumar (JDU)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.31%, while it was 78.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 278. Raniganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 266. In 2011 there were 246 polling stations.

EXTENT:

278. Raniganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: CDB Ondal and 2. Raniganj (M). It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Raniganj is 117 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raniganj is: 23°37’02.3"N 87°10’59.5"E.

