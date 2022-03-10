Ranikhet Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ranikhet seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Karan Mahara (INC), Pramod Nainwal (BJP), Manoj Kumar (BSP), Nandan Singh Bisht (AAP), Deepak Kargeti (IND), Tula Singh Tariyal (UKD), Sunita Rikhari (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.5%, which is 17.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Karan Mahara of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.50 Ranikhet (रानीखेत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Almora district of Uttarakhand. Ranikhet is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 79,653 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41,090 were male and 38,562 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranikhet in 2022 is: 938 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 79,537 eligible electors, of which 40,829 were male,38,708 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 74,031 eligible electors, of which 38,063 were male, 35,968 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranikhet in 2017 was 960. In 2012, there were 1,245 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Karan Mahara of INC won in this seat defeating Ajay Bhatt of BJP by a margin of 4,981 which was 12.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay Bhatt of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Karan Mahara of INC by a margin of 78 votes which was 0.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 50 Ranikhet Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Ranikhet are: Karan Mahara (INC), Pramod Nainwal (BJP), Manoj Kumar (BSP), Nandan Singh Bisht (AAP), Deepak Kargeti (IND), Tula Singh Tariyal (UKD), Sunita Rikhari (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.77%, while it was 53.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ranikhet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.50 Ranikhet Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 133. In 2012, there were 124 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.50 Ranikhet comprises of the following areas of Almora district of Uttarakhand: KC 2-Machor, Panchayats 1-Bhikiasain, 2-Dob, 3-Bauli, 4-Singoli, 5-Batula, 6-Binaoli, 7-Sanara and 8-Bangora of 1-Bhikiasain KC of 1-Bhikiyasain Tehsil; KCs 2-Tarikhet, 3-Jalali, Panchayats 1-Ranikhet Sadar, 2-Pantkotuli, 3-Karchuli of 1-Ranikhet KC and Ranikhet (CB) of 2-Ranikhet Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Ranikhet constituency, which are: Someshwar, Nainital, Salt, Dwarahat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ranikhet is approximately 383 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranikhet is: 29°38’53.5"N 79°22’55.9"E.

