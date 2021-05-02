Raninagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Abdul Soumik Hossain of TMC Leading

63. Raninagar (रानीनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Raninagar is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,55,939 eligible electors, of which 1,30,212 were male, 1,25,722 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raninagar in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,995 eligible electors, of which 1,15,963 were male, 1,08,028 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,600 eligible electors, of which 96,674 were male, 89,926 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raninagar in 2016 was 66. In 2011, there were 55.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Firoza Begam (E) of INC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Humayun Kabir of TMC by a margin of 48,382 votes which was 25.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.47% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Firoza Begam of INC won in this seat defeating Mst. Maksuda Begum of AIFB by a margin of 1,089 votes which was 0.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 63. Raninagar Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Raninagar are: Abdul Soumik Hossain (TMC), Firoza Begam (INC), Mst Masuara Khatun (BJP), Ruliya Parvin (BSP), Abdul Hai (BMP), Golam Masum Reja (RSMP), Nasrin Naher Lucy (SUCOIC), Md Saher Alam (SDPOI), Saira Bibi (USP), Firoza Bibi (IND), Safiur Rahaman Mandal (IND), Hasibul Islam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.89%, while it was 87.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 63. Raninagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

63. Raninagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Raninagar-I, 2. Kalinagar-I, Kalinagar-II, Malibari-I, Malibari-II and Raninagar-I GPs of CDB Raninagar-II and 3. Dhulauri GP of CDB Domkal. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Raninagar is 304 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raninagar is: 24°13’37.9"N 88°30’45.7"E.

