Ranipet Candidate List: Key Contests in Ranipet Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Ranipet Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ranipet seat is part of the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Gandhi.R of DMK won from this seat beating Elumalai. C of ADMK by a margin of 7,896 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A.Mohammed John of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Gandhi.R of DMK by a margin of 14,201 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Ranipet Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ranipet constituency are: S. M. Sukumar of AIADMK, R. Gandhi of DMK, G. Veeramani of AMMK, M. Adam Basha of MNM, Sailaja of NTK