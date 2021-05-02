Ranipet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

41. Ranipet (रानीपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ranipet is part of 7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,481 eligible electors, of which 1,28,748 were male, 1,37,715 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranipet in 2021 is 1070.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,47,501 eligible electors, of which 1,20,741 were male, 1,26,760 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,641 eligible electors, of which 99,184 were male, 99,457 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranipet in 2016 was 132. In 2011, there were 835.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Gandhi.R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Elumalai. C of AIADMK by a margin of 7,896 votes which was 4.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.Mohammed John of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Gandhi.R of DMK by a margin of 14,201 votes which was 9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 41. Ranipet Assembly segment of Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ranipet are: R Gandhi (DMK), S M Sugumar (AIADMK), A Yuvaraj (BSP), M Atham Basha (MNM), Dr K Sathiyaraj (TNIK), V Shylaja (NTK), G Veeramani (AMMK), S Gandhi (IND), K Sakthivel Nathan (IND), N Sugumar (IND), A Manikandan (IND), A Mansur Basha (IND), S Yuvaraj (IND), S Jayakumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.24%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.08%, while it was 79.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 41. Ranipet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

41. Ranipet constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Walajah Taluk (Part) Padiyampakkam, Sengadu, Vanapadi, Maniyambattu, Karai, Manthangal, Pinji, Anandhalai, Musiri, Valluvambakkam, Sumaithangi, Bagaveli, Thenkadappanthangal, Ammananthangal, Vannivedu, Navlock, Thengal, Kilminnal, Arapakkam, Melakuppam, Thimmanacherikuppam, Nandiyalam, Veppur, Gudimallur, Chennesamudram, Kadapperi, Poondi, Thirumalaicheri, Thalanur, Kathiavadi, Ayilam, Arunkundram, Kilkuppam, Koorambadi, Sathambakkam, Thiruparkadal and Kalmelkuppam villages. Ammoor (TP), Chettithangal (CT), Ranipet (M), Walajapet (M), Narasingapuram (CT) and Melvisharam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Ranipet is 273 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranipet is: 12°56’17.5"N 79°19’22.1"E.

