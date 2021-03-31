Ranni Candidate List: Key Contests in Ranni Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Ranni Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ranni seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Raju Abraham of CPM won from this seat beating Mariamma Cherian of INC by a margin of 14,596 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Raju Abrham of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Pilipose Thomas of INC by a margin of 6,614 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Ranni Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ranni constituency are: Pramod Narayan of KC(M), Ringoo Cherian of CONG, Padmakumar K. of BDJS