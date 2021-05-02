Ranni Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

112. Ranni (रानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Ranni is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.93%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,93,634 eligible electors, of which 93,562 were male, 1,00,070 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranni in 2021 is 1070.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,196 eligible electors, of which 91,309 were male, 98,887 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,669 eligible electors, of which 83,992 were male, 91,677 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranni in 2016 was 586. In 2011, there were 384.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Raju Abraham of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Mariamma Cherian of INC by a margin of 14,596 votes which was 10.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Raju Abrham of CPIM won in this seat defeating Pilipose Thomas of INC by a margin of 6,614 votes which was 5.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 112. Ranni Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ranni are: Adv Anumol N (BSP), Adv Pramod Narayan (KCM), Rinku Cherian (INC), Asharaf Pezhumkattil (SDPOI), Jomon Kochethu (RJD), K Padmakumar (BDJS), Aji B Ranni (IND), Benny Puthenparampil (Thomas Mathew) (IND), Adv Manju K Nair (Kottarathil) (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.43%, while it was 68.54% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 112. Ranni constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 155. In 2011 there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

112. Ranni constituency comprises of the following areas of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala: Ezhumattoor, Kottanad and Kottangal Panchayats in Mallappally Taluk and Ayiroor, Naranammoozhi, Ranni-Angadi, Ranni-Pazhavangadi, Ranni-Perunad, Cherukole, Ranni, Vadasserikkara and Vechoochira Panchayats in Ranni Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Pathanamthitta.

The total area covered by Ranni is 456 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranni is: 9°22’51.6"N 76°50’39.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ranni results.

