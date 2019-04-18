English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape Accused Former Goa MLA Atanasio Monserrate Joins Congress, May Contest From Panaji
Monserrate, who has a history of changing parties, was sacked from the Congress for anti-party activities in 2015. He then joined the Goa Forward (GF) and was an office-bearer till a few weeks back.
Monserrate was elected to the St. Cruz constituency on a Congress ticket, but was sacked from the party after he started hobnobbing with the BJP.
Panaji: Former Education Minister Atanasio Monserrate, accused of raping a minor girl, on Thursday joined the Congress.
He is likely to be fielded from Panaji in the May 19 Assembly by-election against prospective Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar.
Monserrate has a history of changing parties. He started his political career with the United Goan Democratic Party (UGDP) and became an MLA. Later, he joined the BJP in 2004 only to return to the UGDP in 2007.
A few years later, he was in the Congress but was sacked for anti-party activities in 2015. He then joined the Goa Forward (GF) and was an office-bearer till a few weeks back.
Hailing from Taleigao, a Panaji suburb, Monserrate wields sizeable influence on the politics of the Goa capital and the Panaji Municipal Corporation.
Last year, he was charge-sheeted for allegedly raping a minor girl and human trafficking, though he says he was framed. Monserrate has also been booked for extortion in the past.
"You can say it's the return of the prodigal son. The son has learnt a lesson roaming everywhere. It's like a homecoming. I am here to defeat the BJP," Monserrate said after joining the Congress again.
