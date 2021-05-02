Rashbehari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

160. Rashbehari (रासबेहारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Rashbehari is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,959 eligible electors, of which 1,03,001 were male, 1,02,954 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rashbehari in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,943 eligible electors, of which 1,04,123 were male, 1,01,817 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,423 eligible electors, of which 1,03,427 were male, 96,996 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rashbehari in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 43.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ashutosh Chatterjee of INC by a margin of 14,553 votes which was 10.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of TMC won in this seat defeating Shantanu Basu of CPIM by a margin of 49,894 votes which was 36.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 65.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 160. Rashbehari Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rashbehari are: Ashutosh Chatterjee (INC), Debasish Kumar (TMC), Lt Gen (Dr ) Subrata Saha (BJP), Romit Chowdhury (NRPOI), Susmita Pal (SUCOIC), Swapan Das (BJMP), Debashis Nath (IND), Gopal Ghosh (IND), Musarat Parveen (IND), Niraj Agarwal (IND), Pankaj Thakkar (IND), Preetam Kundu (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 67.12%, while it was 67.67% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 160. Rashbehari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 270. In 2011 there were 243 polling stations.

Extent:

160. Rashbehari constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-81, 83, 84, 86 to 90 and 93 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Rashbehari is 8 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rashbehari is: 22°30’39.2"N 88°20’52.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Rashbehari results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam