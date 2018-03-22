English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Rashtra Purush’, ‘Trader Baba’: Maharashtra Lawmakers Come Up With New Names for Ramdev
The exchange took place after Congress's Sanjay Dutt raised a point of propriety and questioned allocation of land at Nagpur's MIHAN to the Ramdev-promoted Patanjali group.
File photo of yoga guru Ramdev. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: There was an uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday after a senior BJP minister described Yoga guru Baba Ramdev as a "Rashtra Purush", while a Congress member called him "trader baba".
Opposition members took objection to the epithet "Rashtra Purush", saying it was an insult to national icons. Soon after the question hour, Congress's Sanjay Dutt raised a point of propriety and questioned allocation of land at Nagpur's MIHAN to the Ramdev-promoted Patanjali group.
He also asked why the government is allowing the Yoga guru to sell his products at the state government's facilitation centres, `Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras'. These Kendras will sell Patanjali products along with locally made products, he said, asking the reason for government's "benevolence" towards Ramdev.
The government gave land to Patanjali group at a throw-away price at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), he said, adding that the group is yet to commence any production at the site.
Responding to Dutt, senior cabinet minister Girish Bapat said the Yoga guru has taken Ayurveda to the international level. "It is not appropriate on the part of the Congress member to make fun of Baba Ramdev, who is also a Rashtra Purush (national icon)," Bapat said.
The government has followed the rules while allocating land to the Patanjali group, he said. Opposition members, however, objected to Bapat's use of the term "Rashtra Purush".
Dutt said it was an insult to national leaders and icons. "The minister should tender an apology for equating a trader baba with national heroes," he said. Amid the uproar that followed, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes.
