Rasipuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

92. Rasipuram (रासीपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Rasipuram is part of 16. Namakkal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,524 eligible electors, of which 1,15,357 were male, 1,21,153 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rasipuram in 2021 is 1050.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,806 eligible electors, of which 1,09,300 were male, 1,12,506 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,596 eligible electors, of which 97,473 were male, 97,123 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rasipuram in 2016 was 59. In 2011, there were 56.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Saroja V. Dr of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Duraisamy V.P of DMK by a margin of 9,631 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dhanapal.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Duraisamy.V.P of DMK by a margin of 24,717 votes which was 15.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 92. Rasipuram Assembly segment of Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Rasipuram are: Saroja V Dr (AIADMK), Mathiventhan M (DMK), Vijaya K (BSP), Arulmozhidevan P (TMTK), Anbalagan S (AMMK), Ramkumar R (IJK), Silambarasi K (NTK), Chinnusamy P (GPOI), Jayanthi M (APOI), Seerangan P (IND), Palanivel S (IND), Poongodi S (IND), Manivannan A (IND), Madhiyazhagan D (IND), Muniyappan M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.29%, while it was 83.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 92. Rasipuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 250. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

92. Rasipuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu: Rasipuram Taluk (Part) Ponparappipatti, Minnakkal Agraharam, Anandagoundampalayam, Kumarapalayam, Annamalaipatti, Keeranur, Pallavanaickenpatti, Malayampalayam, Kuttaladampatti, Melur, Keelur, Kidamalai, Ayilpatti, Navalpatti, Mangalapuram, Eswaramoorthipalayam, Thimmanaickenpatti, Naraikinaru Block IRF, Muthuruttu, Ayiepatti, Naraikinaru, Naraikinar South R.F., Karkoodalpatti, Moolapallipatti, Malayampatti, Pudur Malayampatti, Kallankulam, Pudupalayam, Thengalpalayam, Alampatti, Alavaipatti, Nachipatti, Madiampatti, Porasalapatti, Akkaraipatti, Semmandapatti, Nadupatti, Sowdapuram, Mattuvelampatti, Palanthinnipatti, Mulakkadu, Muthukalipatti, Kattanachampatti, Koneripatti, Kakkaveri, Vadugam, Muniappampalayam, Pattanam Muniappampalayam, Vadugam, Mulakkadu, Kariyampatti, Unanthangal, Moolakurichi, Periakurichi, Mavar, Perappansolai, Periakombai, Pudupallapatti, Mulaikurichi, Periasekkadi, Varagurkombai, Pachagoundampatti, Kolakkamedu, Thottiampatti, Chandrasegarapuram Agraharam, Rasipuram, Andagalore, Anaikattipalayam, Koonavelampatti, Ellapalayam, Ponkurichi, Koppampatti, Ayeepalayam, Komarapalayam, Kurukkapuram, Anaipalayam, Murungapatty, Singalandapuram, Molapalayam and Chinnasekkadi villages. Vennanthur (TP), Athanur (TP), R.Pudupatti (TP), Pattanam (TP), Rasipuram (M) and Pillanallur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Namakkal.

The total area covered by Rasipuram is 587 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rasipuram is: 11°29’24.7"N 78°09’29.2"E.

