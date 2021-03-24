Ratabari Candidate List: Key Contests in Ratabari Assembly Constituency of Assam

Ratabari Assembly constituency in Karimganj district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Ratabari seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kripanath Mallah of BJP won from this seat beating Akhil Ranjan Talukdar of INC by a margin of 24,526 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kripanath Mallah of INC won from this this constituency defeating Nikhil Suklabaidya of BJP by a margin of 12,429 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Ratabari Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ratabari (SC) constituency are: Bijoy Malakar of BJP, Sambhu Sing Mallah of CONG