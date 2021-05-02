Ratabari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ratabari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

1. Ratabari (रतबाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Karimganj district of Assam. It shares a border with Mizoram (Mamit District). Ratabari is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,73,439 eligible electors, of which 89,487 were male, 83,949 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ratabari in 2021 is 938.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,48,269 eligible electors, of which 78,798 were male, 69,471 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,020 eligible electors, of which 72,442 were male, 65,578 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ratabari in 2016 was 413. In 2011, there were 529.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Kripanath Mallah of BJP won in this seat by defeating Akhil Ranjan Talukdar of INC by a margin of 24,526 votes which was 21.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kripanath Mallah of INC won in this seat defeating Nikhil Suklabaidya of BJP by a margin of 12,429 votes which was 14.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 1. Ratabari Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Ratabari are: Bijoy Malakar (BJP), Sambhu Sing Mallah (INC), Sanchita Sukla (SUCIC), Dipendra Das (IND), Bikash Lal Dhubi (IND), Bishnu Dhari Malah (IND), Bebul Das (IND), Sujit Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.98%, while it was 60.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 1. Ratabari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 194. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

1. Ratabari constituency comprises of the following areas of Karimganj district of Assam: Ratabari thana [excluding the villages specified in item (i) of the Appendix] in Karimganj sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Karimganj.

The total area covered by Ratabari is 495 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ratabari is: 24°27’45.4"N 92°26’26.2"E.

