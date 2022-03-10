Rath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Rath seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Manisha (BJP), Kamlesh Kumar Verma (INC), Chandrawati Verma (SP), Prasanna Bhushan (BSP), Dharmendra Singh Gautam (BSCP), Matadeen (BJMP), Narendra Kumar (IND), Preeti Kannojeya (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.64%, which is 1.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manisha Anuragi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rath results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.229 Rath (राथ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Rath is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,06,332 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,18,706 were male and 1,87,601 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rath in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,31,450 eligible electors, of which 2,08,440 were male,1,74,775 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,84,949 eligible electors, of which 2,13,079 were male, 1,71,867 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rath in 2017 was 454. In 2012, there were 500 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manisha Anuragi of BJP won in this seat defeating Gayadeen Anuragi of INC by a margin of 1,04,643 which was 43.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gayadeen Anuragi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ambesh Kumari of SP by a margin of 36,137 votes which was 16.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 229 Rath Assembly segment of the 47. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Dilip Kumar Singh of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rath are: Manisha (BJP), Kamlesh Kumar Verma (INC), Chandrawati Verma (SP), Prasanna Bhushan (BSP), Dharmendra Singh Gautam (BSCP), Matadeen (BJMP), Narendra Kumar (IND), Preeti Kannojeya (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.64%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.16%, while it was 58.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rath went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.229 Rath Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 411. In 2012, there were 396 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.229 Rath comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Rath Tehsil; 4 Sarila Tehsil; KCs 1 Biwanr and 2 Muskara of 3 Maudaha Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rath constituency, which are: Orai, Kalpi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Charkhari, Garautha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rath is approximately 2177 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rath is: 25°42’15.5"N 79°40’42.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rath results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.