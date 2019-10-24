Ratia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रतिया): Jarnail Singh of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ratia (रतिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Fatehabad district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.92%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,14,770 eligible electors, of which 1,12,651 were male, 1,02,119 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 397 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ratia Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 23723 73.73% Jarnail Singh LEADING BJP 4844 15.05% Lakshman Napa JJP 3610 11.22% Manju Bala BSP -- 0.00% Balwan Singh NOTA -- 0.00% Nota SAD -- 0.00% Kulvinder Singh RMPI -- 0.00% Sukhchain CPI(ML)(L) -- 0.00% Happy Groha IND -- 0.00% Surender Kumar PPI(D) -- 0.00% Surjit LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Paramjit Kaur W/o Jagsir Singh IND -- 0.00% Dalip Singh IND -- 0.00% Paramjeet Kaur W/o Buta Singh HLP -- 0.00% Sudeshpal Papla IND -- 0.00% Santokh Singh IND -- 0.00% Sonu Nayak

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,95,275 eligible electors, of which 1,02,597 were male, 92,678 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 397 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,61,695.

Ratia has an elector sex ratio of 906.51.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Prof Ravinder Baliala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 453 votes which was 0.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.43% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gian Chand of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3382 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 39.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 41. Ratia Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.39%, while it was 78.02 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -14.61%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 229 polling stations in 41. Ratia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 194.

Extent: 41. Ratia constituency comprises of the following areas of Fatehabad district of Haryana: Ratia Tehsil;PCs Daryapur, Khariati Khera, Kukranwali and manawali of Dhingsara KC, KC Hirjawan Kalan, PCs Bhuthan Kalan-I &II, Birdhana-I, II and III of Dhangar KC, PCs Dhir, Ayalki-I and II, Phull and Bhodia Khera of Fatehabad KC of Fatehabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ratia is: 29.6497 75.486.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ratia results.

