Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rating Allies on Performance in 2009 & 2015, Prashant Kishor's Seat-sharing Arithmetic for NDA

Kishor's proposed formula comes after Shiv Sena quit the NDA over power-sharing disagreements with the BJP in Maharashtra, followed by a jolt to NDA in Jharkhand polls.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rating Allies on Performance in 2009 & 2015, Prashant Kishor's Seat-sharing Arithmetic for NDA
File photo of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

New Delhi: Even as the final seat-sharing deal between BJP and JDU is yet to be sealed, Janata Dal United vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday suggested that the pact should be finalised on the basis of allies' performance in 2009 and 2015, with Nitish Kumar's party getting a larger seat share.

"As of today, there is no discussion about the seat sharing but as and when the discussion happens, the ratio of seat sharing has to be basis 2009 and 2015. In 2009, JDU fought on 142 seats and BJP on 101, So the ratio was 1:1.4. In 2015, JDU won 71 and BJP 53 (when they contested against each other). Here again the ratio is 71/53, which equals to 1:1.35. As far as LJP is concerned, both parties could give equal number of seats from their respective quota," Kishor told News18.

Kishor's proposed formula comes after Shiv Sena quit the NDA over power-sharing disagreements with the BJP in Maharashtra, followed by a jolt to NDA in Jharkhand polls.

There are speculations that after mahagathbandhan's victory in Jharkhand, JDU may bargain for a lion's share in Bihar assembly election. Sources in JDU told News18 that Kumar may be indulging in muscle flexing through his trusted lieutenant Kishor, popularly known as PK.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has so far maintained the seat share would remain 50:50 as it was in the Lok Sabha elections, even as Nitish Kumar has been projected as NDA's face in Bihar.

In a interview to CNN-News18 in October, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the NDA would contest the assembly polls under the leadership of CM Kumar.

"The gathbandhan (coalition) is atal (unshakeable). The NDA will contest assembly polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Nationally, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will continue to lead the coalition," Shah had said.

The NDA had made a clean sweep in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, winning 39 out of 40 seats. The BJP and the LJP won 17 and six seats respectively, while the JD(U) succeeded in bagging 16 out of 17 that it had fought.

Among the opposition parties, only the Congress managed to win a seat while Lalu Prasad's RJD - which has ruled the state for over a decade and still has the highest number of MLAs — drew a blank.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram