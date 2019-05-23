Ratlam Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jhabua ): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Guman Singh Damor BJP Guman Singh Damor LEADING

Ratlam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIHC -- -- Suraj Bhabhar JD(U) -- -- Surajsingh Kaliya IND -- -- 108 Nilesh Damor IND -- -- Rangla - Kalesh BTP -- -- Kamleshwr Bhil BMP -- -- Advocatekatara Rukhaman Singh NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Guman Singh Damor Leading BSP -- -- Madhu Singh Patel (Chouhan) INC -- -- Kantilal Bhuria

24. Ratlam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa Tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 73.54%. The estimated literacy level of Ratlam is 48.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dileepsingh Bhuriya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,08,457 votes which was 10.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kantilal Bhuria of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 57,668 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.46% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ratlam was: Kantilal Bhuria (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,60,924 men, 8,41,625 women and 27 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ratlam is: 23.5833 75.1667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); রতলাম, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); રતલામ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ரத்லாம், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రత్లామ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರತ್ಲಂ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റത്ത്ലം, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)