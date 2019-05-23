English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ratlam Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jhabua ): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ratlam (रतलाम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ratlam (रतलाम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Ratlam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa Tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 73.54%. The estimated literacy level of Ratlam is 48.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dileepsingh Bhuriya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,08,457 votes which was 10.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kantilal Bhuria of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 57,668 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.46% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ratlam was: Kantilal Bhuria (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,60,924 men, 8,41,625 women and 27 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ratlam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ratlam is: 23.5833 75.1667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); রতলাম, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); રતલામ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ரத்லாம், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రత్లామ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರತ್ಲಂ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റത്ത്ലം, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Guman Singh Damor
BJP
Guman Singh Damor
LEADING
In 2009, Kantilal Bhuria of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 57,668 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.46% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
Ratlam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIHC
--
--
Suraj Bhabhar
JD(U)
--
--
Surajsingh Kaliya
IND
--
--
108 Nilesh Damor
IND
--
--
Rangla - Kalesh
BTP
--
--
Kamleshwr Bhil
BMP
--
--
Advocatekatara Rukhaman Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Guman Singh Damor
BSP
--
--
Madhu Singh Patel (Chouhan)
INC
--
--
Kantilal Bhuria
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ratlam was: Kantilal Bhuria (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,60,924 men, 8,41,625 women and 27 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ratlam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ratlam is: 23.5833 75.1667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); রতলাম, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); રતલામ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ரத்லாம், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రత్లామ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರತ್ಲಂ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റത്ത്ലം, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results