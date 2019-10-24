Ratnagiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रत्नागिरी): Uday Ravindra Samant of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

266. Ratnagiri (रत्नागिरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.18%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,81,637 eligible electors, of which 1,37,539 were male, 1,44,089 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 50 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ratnagiri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP -- -- Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar SS -- -- Uday Ravindra Samant LEADING BSP -- -- Jadhav Rajesh Sitaram IND -- -- Gawade Sandeep Yashavant BMKP -- -- Bala Kachare VBA -- -- Damodar Shivram Kamble NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,65,279 eligible electors, of which 1,29,986 were male, 1,35,293 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 50 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,37,258.

Ratnagiri has an elector sex ratio of 1047.62.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Uday Ravindra Samant of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39427 votes which was 22.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 53.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Uday Ravindra Samant of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8276 votes which was 5.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 266. Ratnagiri Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.4%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.22%, while it was 67.25 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.82%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 266. Ratnagiri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 341.

Extent: 266. Ratnagiri constituency comprises of the following areas of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Tehsil, Sangmeshwar Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Mabhale.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ratnagiri is: 17.0269 73.3774.

