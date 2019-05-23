English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (रत्नागिरी- सिंधुदूर्ग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
46. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.63%. The estimated literacy level of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is 84.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vinayak Bhaurao Raut of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,50,051 votes which was 16.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 55.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Nilesh Narayan Rane of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 46,750 votes which was 6.50% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.39% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg was: Vinayak Bhaurao Raut (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,65,658 men, 7,01,697 women and 7 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is: 17.2745 73.2762
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रत्नागिरि-सिंधुदुर्ग, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রত্নাগিরি-সিন্ধুদুর্গ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रत्नागिरी- सिंधुदूर्ग, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રત્નાગીરી-સીંધુદુર્ગ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ரத்னகிரி - சிந்து துர்க், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రత్నగిరి సింధూదుర్గ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರತ್ನಗಿರಿ-ಸಿಂಧುದುರ್ಗ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); രത്നഗിരി-സിന്ധുദുർഗ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
--
--
Maruti Ramchandra Joshi
BMP
--
--
Bhikuram Kashiram Palkar
BRSP
--
--
Rajesh Dilipkumar Jadhav
SFB
--
--
Ad. Sanjay Sharad Gangnaik
IND
--
--
Amberkar Pandharinath Vidyadhar
MSWP
--
--
Nilesh Narayan Rane
SHS
--
--
Vinayak Raut
IND
--
--
Nilesh Bhikaji Bhatade
IND
--
--
Narayan Dasharath Gawas
IND
--
--
Vinayak Lavu Raut
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Navinchandra Bhalchandra Bandivadekar
BSP
--
--
Kishor Sidu Varak
