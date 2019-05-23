Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Maruti Ramchandra Joshi BMP -- -- Bhikuram Kashiram Palkar BRSP -- -- Rajesh Dilipkumar Jadhav SFB -- -- Ad. Sanjay Sharad Gangnaik IND -- -- Amberkar Pandharinath Vidyadhar MSWP -- -- Nilesh Narayan Rane SHS -- -- Vinayak Raut IND -- -- Nilesh Bhikaji Bhatade IND -- -- Narayan Dasharath Gawas IND -- -- Vinayak Lavu Raut NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Navinchandra Bhalchandra Bandivadekar BSP -- -- Kishor Sidu Varak

46. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.63%. The estimated literacy level of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is 84.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vinayak Bhaurao Raut of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,50,051 votes which was 16.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 55.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nilesh Narayan Rane of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 46,750 votes which was 6.50% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.39% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg was: Vinayak Bhaurao Raut (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,65,658 men, 7,01,697 women and 7 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is: 17.2745 73.2762Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रत्नागिरि-सिंधुदुर्ग, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রত্নাগিরি-সিন্ধুদুর্গ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रत्नागिरी- सिंधुदूर्ग, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રત્નાગીરી-સીંધુદુર્ગ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ரத்னகிரி - சிந்து துர்க், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రత్నగిరి సింధూదుర్గ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರತ್ನಗಿರಿ-ಸಿಂಧುದುರ್ಗ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); രത്നഗിരി-സിന്ധുദുർഗ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)