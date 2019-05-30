Rattan Lal Kataria, Two-time MP from Haryana, Set for Debut Cabinet Berth

A two-time MP from Haryana, Rattan Lal Kataria is set to become a Union minister for the first time in Narendra Modi's second cabinet. With the all-important Haryana Assembly elections to be held within months, the appointment of the Dalit leader is likely to have an immediate political impact.Kataria won the 2019 Lok Sabha election, retaining his seat with a margin of nearly 3.4 lakh votes. His closest rival, Raj Kumar Balmiki of the Congress, ended up with 2.72 lakh votes. Kataria’s campaign, held with the aid of the nine BJP MLAs from nine seats in the area, rested on Modi and the planks of national security and surgical strikes.After starting out as a youth leader in the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morch in 1980 and then a member in the BJP's national council the same year, Kataria went on to become a state minister in the BJP government in the state from 1984-88. Appointed the state president from 2001 to 2003, he snatched the Ambala Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 2014.Kataria has served as a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a member of the Standing Committee on Finance, and a member of the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions.