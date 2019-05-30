English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra ModiPrime Minister
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Prahlad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Ratan Lal Kataria
Renuka Singh Saruta
Rattan Lal Kataria, Two-time MP from Haryana, Takes Oath as MoS in New Cabinet
Kataria won the 2019 Lok Sabha election, retaining his seat with a margin of nearly 3.4 lakh votes.
File photo of Rattan Lal Kataria. (Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: A two-time MP from Haryana, Rattan Lal Kataria took oath as the Minister of State in the new cabinet. With the all-important Haryana Assembly elections to be held within months, the appointment of the Dalit leader is likely to have an immediate political impact.
Political performance in 2019
Kataria won the 2019 Lok Sabha election, retaining his seat with a margin of nearly 3.4 lakh votes. His closest rival, Raj Kumar Balmiki of the Congress, ended up with 2.72 lakh votes. Kataria’s campaign, held with the aid of the nine BJP MLAs from nine seats in the area, rested on Modi and the planks of national security and surgical strikes.
Past history
After starting out as a youth leader in the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morch in 1980 and then a member in the BJP's national council the same year, Kataria went on to become a state minister in the BJP government in the state from 1984-88. Appointed the state president from 2001 to 2003, he snatched the Ambala Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 2014.
Kataria has served as a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a member of the Standing Committee on Finance, and a member of the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions.
Political performance in 2019
Kataria won the 2019 Lok Sabha election, retaining his seat with a margin of nearly 3.4 lakh votes. His closest rival, Raj Kumar Balmiki of the Congress, ended up with 2.72 lakh votes. Kataria’s campaign, held with the aid of the nine BJP MLAs from nine seats in the area, rested on Modi and the planks of national security and surgical strikes.
Past history
After starting out as a youth leader in the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morch in 1980 and then a member in the BJP's national council the same year, Kataria went on to become a state minister in the BJP government in the state from 1984-88. Appointed the state president from 2001 to 2003, he snatched the Ambala Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 2014.
Kataria has served as a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a member of the Standing Committee on Finance, and a member of the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions.
#ModiSarkarDobara – @katariabjp takes the oath of office. | #ModiRajya— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Know More: https://t.co/yPF3i6eXzd pic.twitter.com/TCn3glUPIJ
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results