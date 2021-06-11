Rattled by Jitin Prasada's Exit, Congress Faces New Worry as Sachin Pilot May Reach Delhi Amid Dissatisfaction Buzz

The woes of the Congress, which is reeling under the exit of Jitin Prasada, may just have begun with reports of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot reaching Delhi on Friday amid rumours of discontentment.

The senior party leader is currently in Dausa to mark his father’s death anniversary and has asked his supporters to not visit him there. He will be in Jaipur at 11am to protest against rising fuel prices.

मेरे पूज्य पिताजी स्व. श्री राजेश पायलट जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।किसान, युवा व समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग के हित व जनकल्याण के प्रति उनके विचार व कार्य सदैव मेरा मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। उनके आदर्शों के प्रति समर्पित रहना ही मेरे जीवन का ध्येय है। pic.twitter.com/5pKaz8dStj — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 11, 2021

The MLAs of his camp had expressed displeasure over the delay by the Congress in resolving the issues raised by their leader. Around half-a-dozen MLAs close to Pilot met him at his Civil Lines residence in Jaipur on Thursday.

Former minister Vishvendra Singh held a one-on-one meeting with the former Union minister earlier on Thursday. Later, Ved Prakash Solanki, Mukhesh Bhakar and Ramniwas Gawria met Pilot. Rakesh Pareek also reached his residence.

Solanki, Bhakar and Gawria raised questions on the delay in the cabinet expansion and political appointments by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. They said they will fight within the Congress party and firmly stand with Pilot.

“All of us are raising our voice for the strength of the party. Those who question our allegiance to the Congress are not well-wishers of the party," Solanki, the MLA from Chaksu (Jaipur), told reporters after meeting Pilot.

This is not the first time that rumours of an internal tiff have surfaced. Gehlot and Pilot supporters have been at loggerheads at regular intervals ever since Gehlot became chief minister.

He said the Congress high-command should listen to Pilot and resolve the issues raised by him.

“(Congress leader) Navjot Singh Sidhu was heard in Punjab within 10 days, but even after 10 months in Rajasthan, the issues raised by Pilot have not been resolved. When Sidhu can be heard in Punjab in 10 days, why not Pilot?" Mr Solanki asked.

“There has been no discussion or hearings on the demands raised by us," he said.

“I have been saying this repeatedly that governance should be decentralised, and political appointments should be done as soon as possible," Solanki said.

