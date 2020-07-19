Rattled by Rebellion, Will CM Ashok Gehlot Go for Floor Test to End Political Uncertainty in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may go for a floor test as early as Wednesday to end the political challenge his government faces after the rebellion by a faction of MLAs led by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Having secured the support of two Bhartiya Tribal Party MLAs, Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening at Jaipur Raj Bhawan.

The BTP's support came as a shot in the arm for Gehlot who was asked by Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, to prove his majority.

Sources said Gehlot informed Mishra about the support extended by the two lawmakers and claimed a majority amid the political crisis in the state. However, an official statement from the Raj Bhavan made no mention of the crisis, describing the meeting between Gehlot and Mishra as a "courtesy meeting". A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said during the meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes, Gehlot briefed the governor about the efforts being taken to protect the state from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources aware of the development said the assembly session could be called on Wednesday for a floor test. The calling of the session serves twin purposes; it will not only test Gehlot's strength on the floor of the House, but will pose another challenge to the 19 MLAs who have gone to court seeking a stay on the disqualification notice served to them by speaker CP Joshi on a complaint filed by Congress chief whip in the state assembly Mahesh Joshi.

In the house of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 of those who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The party claims that the Gehlot government has 109 MLAs, including Congress, independents and other supporting party legislators, in its support to run the government.

The sacking of Pilot from the Congress and his imminent exit have once again ignited the debate of young turks vs old guards and spawned fears of a fresh wave of defections from the party. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister's refusal to yield to the party high command's overtures is already being linked to his proximity to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who earlier revolted and left the Congress in March.

(With PTI inputs)