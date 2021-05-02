Ratua Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

48. Ratua (रतुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar District). Ratua is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,81,782 eligible electors, of which 1,45,053 were male, 1,36,716 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ratua in 2021 is 943.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,555 eligible electors, of which 1,25,294 were male, 1,14,256 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,832 eligible electors, of which 1,01,596 were male, 91,236 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ratua in 2016 was 591. In 2011, there were 433.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Samar Mukherjee of INC won in this seat by defeating Shehnaz Quadery of TMC by a margin of 43,275 votes which was 23.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Samar Mukherjee of INC won in this seat defeating Sailen Sarkar of CPIM by a margin of 6,861 votes which was 4.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 48. Ratua Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ratua are: Abishek Singhania (BJP), Khatun Najema (INC), Chaitanya Rabidas (BSP), Samar Mukherjee (TMC), Arafat Ali (WPOI), Ashok Chowdhury (IND), Payel Khatun (IND), Sabina Easmin (IND), Sk Israil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.82%, while it was 80.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 396 polling stations in 48. Ratua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

48. Ratua constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Ratua-I, 2. Araidanga, Paranpur, Pukuria and Sambalpur GPs of CDB Ratua-II. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Ratua is 276 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ratua is: 25°11’22.9"N 87°56’58.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ratua results.

