2-min read

Ravana, Mad Dog, Irresponsible Son: Modi Spells Out Cong's Dictionary of 'Love' Filled With Abuses for Him

Narendra Modi alleged, during his address in Haryana, that the grand old party has a history of promoting leaders who hurl comments and abuses at him.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Ravana, Mad Dog, Irresponsible Son: Modi Spells Out Cong's Dictionary of 'Love' Filled With Abuses for Him
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Dehli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Kurukshetra, Haryana on Wednesday took potshots at the Congress party for hurling abuses at him, while claiming to go by the "dictionary of love" and accusing the BJP of using bad language in campaigns.

"A leader of Congress called me ‘gandi naali ka keeda’ (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader - former external affairs minister - called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim. I have been called a 'virus', 'Hitler', 'irresponsible and ill-mannered son', 'rabies infected dog', 'a mouse' etc. Congress has called also related me to 'Ravana', 'snake', 'scorpion', 'venom infecting person' etc," Modi alleged while addressing the crowd.

The Prime Minister claimed that he is being abused because he has challenged Congress’ dynasty politics. “I stopped their corruption and challenged their dynasty because of which they wear masks of love and abuse me,” Modi said.

In a sarcastic jibe, the Prime Minister also asked whether this is the way Congress party showers love. "Is this their dictionary of love? Is this name calling a sample of how they shower their love?" he added.

Modi's comments in Haryana today comes after he drew much flak from the Opposition parties for calling former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi “Brashtachari No.1”.

In his defence, Modi alleged, during his address in Haryana, that the grand old party has a history of promoting leaders who hurl comments and abuses at him.

Spinning the Oppositions declaration that the Prime Ministers and the BJP's remarks off late have lowered the standard of Indian democracy, Modi said "Using this kind of language is not right by the Congress. Children in families, school and college students are having to listen to such language. They should not be a party to this practice".

"The way the Congress party is using there 'dictionary of love', the way no one is holding them accountable for their words, but no one is throwing questions at them," he added.

This fiery speech against the Congress party, Modi reiterates during the rally, is to bring to notice the conduct of Congress and keep the truth out in the open.

"The way the Congress party has abused me, the many times they have crossed the line of ethics and morals, all this is known if you refer to their 'dictionary of love'," Modi said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
