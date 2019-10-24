Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Raver Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रावेर): Chaudhari Shirish Madhukarrao of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raver (रावेर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raver (रावेर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
11. Raver (रावेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Raver Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,027 eligible electors, of which 1,52,044 were male, 1,40,983 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 264 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,136 eligible electors, of which 1,45,454 were male, 1,29,682 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 264 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,991.
Raver has an elector sex ratio of 927.25.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Haribhau Madhav Jawale of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10000 votes which was 5.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.88% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Shirish Madhukarrao Chaudhari of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21536 votes which was 14.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.21% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 11. Raver Assembly segment of Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Raver Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.82%, while it was 62.74 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.9%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 11. Raver constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 292.
Extent: 11. Raver constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Yawal Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Yawal, Yawal (MC), Revenue Circle - Bhalod and Faizpur, Faizpur (MC), Raver Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Raver, and Raver (MC) Revenue Circle – Khiroda and Khanapur.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Raver is: 21.2539 75.8978.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Raver results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers