Raver Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Khadse Raksha Nikhil of BJP Wins

Raver Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 655386 59.96% Khadse Raksha Nikhil Won INC 319504 29.23% Dr. Ulhas Vasudeo Patil VBA 88365 8.08% Nitin Pralhad Kandelkar NOTA 9216 0.84% Nota BSP 5705 0.52% Dr. Yogendra Vitthal Kolte IND 4274 0.39% D. D. Wani (Photographer) IND 2581 0.24% Nazmin Shaikh Ramjan APOI 1679 0.15% Adakmol Rohidas Ramesh HJP 1607 0.15% Madhukar Sopan Patil RAJP 1425 0.13% Ajit Namdar Tadvi IND 1141 0.10% Tawar Vijay Jagan IUML 1103 0.10% Roshan Aara Sadique Ali IND 985 0.09% Gaurav Damodar Surwade

4. Raver is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.91%. The estimated literacy level of Raver is 79.19%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Khadase Raksha Nikhil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,18,068 votes which was 31.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Haribhau Madhav Jawale of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28,218 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.75% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raver was: Khadase Raksha Nikhil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,42,701 men, 7,50,674 women and 14 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Raver is: 21.2469 76.036Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रावेर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রাভের, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रावेर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રાવેર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ரவேர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రావేర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರಾವೆರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); റാവേർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).