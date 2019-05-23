English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raver Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Khadse Raksha Nikhil of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raver (रावेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raver (रावेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Raver is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.91%. The estimated literacy level of Raver is 79.19%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Khadase Raksha Nikhil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,18,068 votes which was 31.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Haribhau Madhav Jawale of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28,218 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.75% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raver was: Khadase Raksha Nikhil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,42,701 men, 7,50,674 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Raver Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Raver is: 21.2469 76.036
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रावेर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রাভের, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रावेर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રાવેર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ரவேர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రావేర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರಾವೆರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); റാവേർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
BJP
Khadse Raksha Nikhil
Raver Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
655386
59.96%
Khadse Raksha Nikhil
INC
319504
29.23%
Dr. Ulhas Vasudeo Patil
VBA
88365
8.08%
Nitin Pralhad Kandelkar
NOTA
9216
0.84%
Nota
BSP
5705
0.52%
Dr. Yogendra Vitthal Kolte
IND
4274
0.39%
D. D. Wani (Photographer)
IND
2581
0.24%
Nazmin Shaikh Ramjan
APOI
1679
0.15%
Adakmol Rohidas Ramesh
HJP
1607
0.15%
Madhukar Sopan Patil
RAJP
1425
0.13%
Ajit Namdar Tadvi
IND
1141
0.10%
Tawar Vijay Jagan
IUML
1103
0.10%
Roshan Aara Sadique Ali
IND
985
0.09%
Gaurav Damodar Surwade
