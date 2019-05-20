Ravi Shankar Prasad Likely to Win Patna Sahib, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad will emerge as a winner from the seat of Patna Sahib in the state of Bihar. Sitting Rajya Sabha MP Prasad is the current Union Minister. He holds Ministries of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology.As per the exit poll, Shatrughan Sinha who contested against Ravi Shankar Prasad from this seat on a Congress ticket may be trailing.MP from Patna Sahib, Sinha left BJP ahead of the elections and joined Congress over an alleged dispute with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. He has been very vocal against the top leadership during BJP-NDA rule of last five years.Patna Sahib constituency is located in the Patna district. In was created in 2008, after the reorganisation of the Patna Lok Sabha constituency.Since its existence, BJP has been winning this seat. In previous two elections — 2014 and 200 9— BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha won this seat with huge margins.In 2014, BJP won this seat with a margin of 30.2 per cent when Shatrughana Sinha defeated Congress’s Kunal Singh. Sinha won this seat with more than double votes.In 2009, Shatrughan Sinha marked his victory from Patna Sahib by defeating RJD’s Vijay Kumar. Sinha got 3,16,549 votes with a share of 57.3 per cent while Kumar got 1,49,779 votes and a vote share of 27.1 per cent.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.