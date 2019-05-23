Rayadurg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rayadurg Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- M.Srinivasulu JSP -- -- Manjunath Gowd IND -- -- Kavali Sreenivasulu IND -- -- Yadav Sreenivasulu IND -- -- S.Raghavendra BJP -- -- J.Vasundara INC -- -- M.B.Chinnappayya IND -- -- Ramchandrareddy.U IND -- -- C.Srinivasulu NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Kalava Srinivasulu YSRCP -- -- Kapu Ramachandra Reddy

148. Rayadurg is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,49,553 voters of which 1,24,730 are male and 1,24,811 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rayadurg, recorded a voter turnout of 86.36%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.34% and in 2009, 78.65% of Rayadurg's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalava Srinivasulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 1,827 votes which was 0.95% of the total votes polled. Kalava Srinivasulu polled a total of 1,92,751 (48.93%) votes.INC's Kapu Ramachandra Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14091 (9.04%) votes. Kapu Ramachandra Reddy polled 1,55,854 which was 48.93% of the total votes polled.Rayadurg went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रायदुर्गम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాయదుర్గం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).