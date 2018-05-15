GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raybag Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa Wins

Live election result of 6 Raybag constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Raybag MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Raybag Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa Wins
Live election result of 6 Raybag constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Raybag MLA.
Raybag (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,91,690 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,026 are male, 91,978 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.28 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status BJP Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6750244.88%Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa
INC5095433.88%Pradeepkumar Ramu Malagi
IND2462716.37%Mahaveer Mohite
BSP17241.15%Dr. Rajeev Kamble
NOTA11840.79%Nota
IND6770.45%Ramanna Dattu Patrot
IND6420.43%Ashok Nilappa Dandinnavar
NCP6170.41%Nilappa Kashappa Gebadyagol
IND5030.33%Prabhakar H Gaggari
KRRS3660.24%Tyagaraj P. Kadam
IND3490.23%Sanadi Bhimashen
IND3390.23%Kempayya Mallayya Hiremath
IND2710.18%Anantkumar Y. Byakud
SHS2340.16%Hosamani Suresh B
BPKP2170.14%Prakash Kallappa Maishale
RPI(A)1930.13%Manjula Vasant Asode

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 829 votes (0.68%) securing 30.74% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.17%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,560 votes (15.05%) registering 40.69% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Raybag live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

