Re-poll for Three Assembly, Five Lok Sabha Seats in Andhra Pradesh on May 6
The re-poll was ordered in the wake of technical glitches in the electronic voting machines in the polling booths.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravathi: Re-poll would be conducted Monday in five polling booths for three Assembly and five Lok Sabha segments in three districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Elections were held simultaneously for Lok Sabha and assembly in the state April 11.
Based on the reports by the respective returning officers and observers, the ECI had Wednesday last issued an order directing that re-polling be held in five polling booths in Guntur, Prakasam and SPS Nellore districts.
It would be held from 7 am to 6 pm in these polling booths, state chief electoral officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi told reporters here Sunday.
"We have given clear instructions to the respective returning officers and other staff on conducting the re-poll in a foolproof manner. A deputy superintendent of police will supervise the security arrangements at each polling booth," Dwivedi added.
Additional EVMs have been kept in reserve while engineers from BHEL have been deployed at each polling booth to attend to any technical issue. Counting of votes would be held May 23.
