Re-polling in 2 J&K Local Body Seats Today After Wrong Birthplace Info by PoK-Origin Candidates

Re-polling in two District Development Council or DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Bandipora districts are set to be held on Monday after counting of votes in these seats were withheld after the origin of the candidates to these seats were under question, according to officials.

Polling to two seats — Drugmulla in Kupwara and Hajin - in Bandipora for the DDC elections took place in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020. While the counting of votes began, officials realised that there was something wrong with the candidate information of the two candidates from Drugmulla and Hajin, per PTI.

The state election commission or SEC eventually declared the polling to these constituencies void and was forced to cancel the candidature of Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam. The SEC officials cited wrong information about the place of birth by the PoK-origin candidates.

According to officials, all the necessary arrangements for the re-polling have been put in place. Polling will be held between 7 am and 2 pm at 42 polling stations in Drugmulla and at 57 polling stations in Hajin.

The polling staff and polling material have been dispatched to all the stations, officials told PTI.

The DDC constituency of Hajin-A has a total electorate of 15,351 and Drugmulla 32,845.

(With PTI Inputs)

