Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Re-polling Will be Conducted if Tender Votes are Cast, Says Telangana SEC Ahead of Municipal Elections

The details of the candidates in polling fray like history, crime history and assets will be displayed on notice boards at all polling stations, the State Election Commissioner said.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Re-polling Will be Conducted if Tender Votes are Cast, Says Telangana SEC Ahead of Municipal Elections
A polling agent browses through the voters list to find the name of a woman outside a polling station. (Image: AP)

Hyderabad: Ahead of the municipal elections in Telangana, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy on Tuesday said that re-polling will be conducted if tender votes were polled in municipal polls against the polls code.

Addressing a media conference here, the SEC said that polling in 129 urban local bodies (ULBs) including 120 municipalities and 9 municipal Corporations will be held on January 22 from 7 am to 5 pm.

Thought arrangements have been made for peaceful and fair polls, he noted that repolling will be conducted “if a single tender vote was polled.”

To add, he said Rs 44 crore and liquor was seized at several places. The SEC has made arrangements to check flow of money and liquor.

The SEC warned of serious action against the poll code violators and urged officials and leaders for smooth polls.

“We have instructed the officials concerned to initiate stern action against people who cast fake votes or double votes,” he told the media.

Those who give wrong information on poll expenditure will face action too, he added. “The candidates will lose posts after victory if they found violated norms.’

The details of the candidates in polling fray like history, crime history and assets will be displayed on notice boards at all polling stations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram