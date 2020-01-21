Re-polling Will be Conducted if Tender Votes are Cast, Says Telangana SEC Ahead of Municipal Elections

Hyderabad: Ahead of the municipal elections in Telangana, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy on Tuesday said that re-polling will be conducted if tender votes were polled in municipal polls against the polls code.

Addressing a media conference here, the SEC said that polling in 129 urban local bodies (ULBs) including 120 municipalities and 9 municipal Corporations will be held on January 22 from 7 am to 5 pm.

Thought arrangements have been made for peaceful and fair polls, he noted that repolling will be conducted “if a single tender vote was polled.”

To add, he said Rs 44 crore and liquor was seized at several places. The SEC has made arrangements to check flow of money and liquor.

The SEC warned of serious action against the poll code violators and urged officials and leaders for smooth polls.

“We have instructed the officials concerned to initiate stern action against people who cast fake votes or double votes,” he told the media.

Those who give wrong information on poll expenditure will face action too, he added. “The candidates will lose posts after victory if they found violated norms.’

The details of the candidates in polling fray like history, crime history and assets will be displayed on notice boards at all polling stations.

