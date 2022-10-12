Reach Flood-Affected Areas, Intensify Relief Work: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Ministers

In a high-level meeting on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation arising due to excessive rainfall in the state in the last few days. The Chief Minister directed the group of ministers to immediately visit the Divisional Headquarters / districts under their charge and extend their cooperation in relief and rescue work.

The CM has given instructions to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in all districts affected by heavy rains and to keep the District Control Room functional 24/7 under the leadership of the ADM or Joint Magistrate level officers.

CM Adityanath said that due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock and agriculture. Loss of life and wealth has been reported in many districts. The state government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people, he said.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rain, lightning, snakebites and drowning, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately distribute permissible relief money to the families of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured.

He said that immediate help should be provided to the common people in flood affected areas. There should be no delay in the distribution of relief packets and adequate arrangements should be made for lighting etc. in relief camps. The Chief Minister said that this is the time for sympathy and cooperation, adding “Let us all work with team spirit.”

The Chief Minister also gave necessary instructions in view of the possibility of spread of various water-borne/mosquito-borne diseases as well as incidents of snake bites in the flood affected areas. In such situations, health camps should be set up near the relief camps and anti-venom injections should be made available, the CM said.

Reviewing the impact on agricultural crops, the Chief Minister said that the Revenue and Agriculture Department teams should conduct a thorough survey in all the districts and assess damage so that farmers can be compensated. This should be done on priority, he instructed.

Giving instructions to ensure the safety of livestock in the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that adequate arrangements for animal feed should also be made in these areas.

At present, about 25 lakh people have been affected by floods in more than 1500 villages of 15 districts across the state. The Chief Minister has given instructions to deploy NDRF / SDRF / PAC teams as per the need for relief and rescue work.

River Rapti and Saryu (Ghagra) are flowing above the danger mark currently. The CM has also given instructions for continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here