Reach Out to Dalits to Counter Opposition's 'Negative Campaign', Says BJP
The Scheduled Caste wing of Bharatiya Janata Party also launched its dedicated website, Facebook page and Twitter account to connect with booth-level workers all over the country.
BJP President Amit Shah having lunch at a Dalit household (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha on Tuesday asked its members to reach out to the Dalit community to counter the negative campaign of opposition parties, as it launched various social media initiatives to spread awareness about welfare schemes of the central government.
Addressing the members, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said that whenever the BJP has come to power, the party worked for the uplift of the Dalit community.
"National Scheduled Caste Front has conducted satisfactory work and I appreciated their work. The Morcha should reach out to the Dalit community to end the disinformation spread among Dalit societies by other political parties against the BJP government. Spread awareness regarding welfare schemes launched by the Centre and states," Lal said.
The SC wing also launched its dedicated website, Facebook page and Twitter account to connect with booth-level workers all over the country.
