Reaction From Leaders Pours In After Mob Breaks Into Capitol

A mob of violent protesters made its way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing police to evacuate lawmakers and delaying the constitutional process to affirm Joe Bidens victory in the November election. Some of the reaction from around the United States and the world:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Franois-Philippe Champagne: Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington, D.C. The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people.

Vice President-elect Joe Biden: To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy offices, and to threaten the safety of duly elected officials is not protest. It is insurrection. The world is watching and like so many other Americans, I am shocked and saddened that our nation, so long a beacon of light, hope and democracy, has come to such a dark moment.”

National security adviser Robert O’Brien: Violence has absolutely no place in our democracy. I applaud the men and women of law enforcement and the National Guard, who are working to restore order and protect our institutions. Our country is better than what we saw today at our Capitol.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican from Nebraska: Today, the United States Capitol the worlds greatest symbol of self-government was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution. Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the Presidents addiction to constantly stoking division.

Thomas Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: The attacks against our nations Capitol Building and our democracy must end now. The Congress of the United States must gather again this evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to accept the report of the Electoral College.”

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka: We are witnessing one of the greatest assaults on our democracy since the Civil War. Todays attempted coup has been years in the making as Donald Trump consistently spews venom, conspiracies, hate and lies to his supporters. They are carrying out his wishes, and far too many Republican lawmakers have enabled and even encouraged this violent threat to our republic.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”

