English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ready For a Debate, Are You?: AAP's Atishi Issues Open Challenge to Gautam Gambhir
Earlier this week, AAP had raised an issue with Gambhir’s affidavit citing “discrepancies”. Following this, the AAP candidate filed a complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency.
File photo of AAP leader Atishi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: AAP candidate Atishi challenged her rival for the East Delhi seat - BJP’s Gautam Gambhir to a debate on Sunday. The two candidates have been at loggerheads since Gambhir filed his nomination last week.
Responding to CNN-News18 reporter’s request for a live debate Atishi said, “I’m ready! Is @GautamGambhir ready?”
Earlier this week, AAP had raised an issue with Gambhir’s affidavit citing “discrepancies”. The cricketer's candidature was, however, accepted by the poll panel.
Following this, the AAP candidate filed a complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act(RPA).
The BJP candidate stoked the fire further after he held an “illegal rally” over which an FIR was filed against him.
“First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game?” Atishi had said in a jibe at the first-time contestant.
She has written to the EC demanding that Gambhir be restrained from campaigning for 72 hours.
While remaining mum on the issue of the rally, Gambhir hit back at her over her allegations about the multiple voter IDs claiming that he has only one voter ID. "When you have no vision for the people or nothing else to talk about, you make allegations like these," he said.
Atishi hit back at him and said, "In 4.5 years, AAP government built 2 new schools of excellence, 2 talent schools, 2 university campus, 25 mohalla clinics in East Delhi and32 are under construction. Hundreds of new jobs. Tell your vision too."
Responding to CNN-News18 reporter’s request for a live debate Atishi said, “I’m ready! Is @GautamGambhir ready?”
I’m ready! Is @GautamGambhir ready? https://t.co/9Iqj54Gvbb— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 28, 2019
Earlier this week, AAP had raised an issue with Gambhir’s affidavit citing “discrepancies”. The cricketer's candidature was, however, accepted by the poll panel.
Following this, the AAP candidate filed a complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act(RPA).
The BJP candidate stoked the fire further after he held an “illegal rally” over which an FIR was filed against him.
“First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game?” Atishi had said in a jibe at the first-time contestant.
She has written to the EC demanding that Gambhir be restrained from campaigning for 72 hours.
While remaining mum on the issue of the rally, Gambhir hit back at her over her allegations about the multiple voter IDs claiming that he has only one voter ID. "When you have no vision for the people or nothing else to talk about, you make allegations like these," he said.
Atishi hit back at him and said, "In 4.5 years, AAP government built 2 new schools of excellence, 2 talent schools, 2 university campus, 25 mohalla clinics in East Delhi and32 are under construction. Hundreds of new jobs. Tell your vision too."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent
- 'Gentrify Your Hood': Why Jay-Z's Freestyle Tribute to Nipsey Hussle is Dividing Fans
- Avengers Endgame Rewriting Box Office Records in India, Earns Historic Rs 104 Cr in Two Days
- Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Talent' Judges
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results