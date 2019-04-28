Take the pledge to vote

ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Ready For a Debate, Are You?: AAP's Atishi Issues Open Challenge to Gautam Gambhir

Earlier this week, AAP had raised an issue with Gambhir’s affidavit citing “discrepancies”. Following this, the AAP candidate filed a complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency.

News18.com

April 28, 2019
Ready For a Debate, Are You?: AAP's Atishi Issues Open Challenge to Gautam Gambhir
File photo of AAP leader Atishi. (PTI)
New Delhi: AAP candidate Atishi challenged her rival for the East Delhi seat - BJP’s Gautam Gambhir to a debate on Sunday. The two candidates have been at loggerheads since Gambhir filed his nomination last week.

Responding to CNN-News18 reporter’s request for a live debate Atishi said, “I’m ready! Is @GautamGambhir ready?”




Earlier this week, AAP had raised an issue with Gambhir’s affidavit citing “discrepancies”. The cricketer's candidature was, however, accepted by the poll panel.

Following this, the AAP candidate filed a complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act(RPA).

The BJP candidate stoked the fire further after he held an “illegal rally” over which an FIR was filed against him.

“First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game?” Atishi had said in a jibe at the first-time contestant.

She has written to the EC demanding that Gambhir be restrained from campaigning for 72 hours.

While remaining mum on the issue of the rally, Gambhir hit back at her over her allegations about the multiple voter IDs claiming that he has only one voter ID. "When you have no vision for the people or nothing else to talk about, you make allegations like these," he said.

Atishi hit back at him and said, "In 4.5 years, AAP government built 2 new schools of excellence, 2 talent schools, 2 university campus, 25 mohalla clinics in East Delhi and32 are under construction. Hundreds of new jobs. Tell your vision too."

