Ready for Discussion on Any Issue During Parliament Budget Session: Minister Pralhad Joshi
The government would make the same appeal in the all-party meeting to be held on Thursday and to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Hyderabad: Amid expectations that the ongoing anti-CAA protests would figure prominently during the coming budget session of Parliament, the Centre on Wednesday said it was ready for debate on any issue and appealed to the opposition to allow smooth functioning.
The government would make the same appeal in the all-party meeting to be held on Thursday and to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
Among others, the ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are expected to be raised during the budget session, commencing on January 31.
"The government is ready for any discussion on the floor of house. Tomorrow also, in all-party meeting, we appeal to the opposition and to run the Parliament smoothly, anything we can discuss, debate and disperse. This is the approach of the government," he said.
"We are ready to allow them to raise any issues but it should run smoothly, that is the expectation of the government, that is the request of the government...," Joshi said.
In addition to the budget, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, mine and coal (amendment) bill are among the important bills coming up during the parliament session, he added.
Asked if the middle-class can expect some good news in the budget, he replied: "As you said, budget is a secret document and it is a secret document. Whatever is to be said, it will be announced in the Parliament, it will be a good budget that I can say."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Claims Asim Riaz Used to Hit on Her, Shilpa Shinde Calls Her 'Sidharth's Puppet'
- Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?