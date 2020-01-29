Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ready for Discussion on Any Issue During Parliament Budget Session: Minister Pralhad Joshi

The government would make the same appeal in the all-party meeting to be held on Thursday and to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ready for Discussion on Any Issue During Parliament Budget Session: Minister Pralhad Joshi
File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Hyderabad: Amid expectations that the ongoing anti-CAA protests would figure prominently during the coming budget session of Parliament, the Centre on Wednesday said it was ready for debate on any issue and appealed to the opposition to allow smooth functioning.

The government would make the same appeal in the all-party meeting to be held on Thursday and to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Among others, the ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are expected to be raised during the budget session, commencing on January 31.

"The government is ready for any discussion on the floor of house. Tomorrow also, in all-party meeting, we appeal to the opposition and to run the Parliament smoothly, anything we can discuss, debate and disperse. This is the approach of the government," he said.

"We are ready to allow them to raise any issues but it should run smoothly, that is the expectation of the government, that is the request of the government...," Joshi said.

In addition to the budget, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, mine and coal (amendment) bill are among the important bills coming up during the parliament session, he added.

Asked if the middle-class can expect some good news in the budget, he replied: "As you said, budget is a secret document and it is a secret document. Whatever is to be said, it will be announced in the Parliament, it will be a good budget that I can say."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram