'Ready for No-confidence Motion': After HDK's Surprise Announcement, Yeddyurappa Gears Up for Big Day
Senior Congress leaders began back-channel negotiations to persuade the disgruntled MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.
File photo of BS Yeddyurappa
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that the opposition is ready for a no-confidence motion, a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote.
"We have no objection to a no-confidence motion. We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion," Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders began back-channel negotiations to persuade the disgruntled MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.
Congress troubleshooter and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar reached the residence of Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj at about 5 am on Saturday and camped there for almost four-and-a-half hours in order to pacify him.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara reportedly also reached Nagaraj's house to convince him to withdraw the resignation. Nagaraj had resigned from the MLA post on Wednesday.
Nagaraj, one of the 16 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned from the Assembly, said senior Congress leaders met him and asked him to withdraw his resignation.
"Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao called me and requested me to withdraw the resignation and stay in the party. I have sought time to mull over it. I told them I will speak to Chikkaballapura MLA Sudhakar and persuade him to withdraw his resignation. We are planning to stay here only," Nagaraj said, flanked by Parameshwara, Shivakumar and other leaders.
A similar attempt was on to persuade MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, Munirathna and R Roshan Baig. Sources in JD(S) said Kumaraswamy is in direct talks with at least four Congress legislators, who have resigned, and was hopeful that they would withdraw their resignation.
In a bid to keep the flock together ahead of the floor test that is likely during the coming week, both the Congress and BJP shifted their MLAs to hotel and resorts.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final
- ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand & Fans Ready for 'Long Night' on Sunday: Stead