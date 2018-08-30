Ready to Accept Stalin as Leader If Reinducted Into DMK, Says Alagiri

: On August 27, MK Alagiri said if the DMK does not re-induct him into the party, then the party will face the consequences. On Thursday, Alagiri said that he is even ready to accept Stalin as the leader of the DMK if he is reinstated into the DMK."We are ready to work with MK Stalin if I am reinducted into the party. If they take us back into the party, we have to accept Stalin as leader, right? There is no other way. If we are not taken back, I will take a decision after meeting with my supporters," said Alagiri.On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers have gradually declined since Monday.On Wednesday, there were over 10 supporters who were at Alagiri's residence to meet him. Miffed over media’s lukewarm response to his cause, the expelled DMK leader asked them to leave his residence. The incident happened a day after MK Stalin became the president of the DMK.Alagiri, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres. “They (cadres) only wanted me to take the lead in organising the march to pay homage (to Karunanidhi),” said Alagiri.He said that rally will prove his show of strength to the Stalin camp.Alagiri had earlier said: “Kalaingar (Karunanidhi) is not there now. The party has to be saved and protected. If they don't readmit me, they will have to face consequences.”He had earlier warned that if he is kept out the DMK, would face a similar defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election like it did in the last Parliament and Assembly polls. Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.In December last year, following the DMK's embarrassing loss at the RK Nagar by-elections, Alagiri had pinned the blame on Stalin.