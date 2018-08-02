GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ready to Ally With Congress for 2019 if it Walks Out of Pact With DMK, Says TTV Dinakaran

Expressing confidence, Dinakaran said he was ready for simultaneous polls in December-January as his party had started preparing for the elections since April this year.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:August 2, 2018, 8:21 PM IST
File photo of TTV Dinakaran. (PTI)
Chennai: TTV Dinakaran, leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, is ready to join hands with the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but with the rider that the grand old party walk out of its alliance with the DMK.

“If the need arises, we will contest alone. Whatever the situation may be, I repeat that we will win 37 seats. We are not saying we don’t want to form an alliance. There are parties who want to form an alliance with us and we welcome them. The Congress is already is an alliance with the DMK. Let them walk out of it first,” he said.

Dinakaran’s alliance statement comes at a time when speculation is rife that actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan too may hold discussions with the Congress for the elections.

Haasan, chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi but brushed off rumours that he met them over the possibility of an alliance.

The DMK, however, maintained that it would form an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front but would decide its ally closer to the elections.

DMK spokesperson Manu Sundaram said, “The DMK’s primary focus is to dislodge the autocratic BJP government and ensure the unconstitutional ADMK government is removed from Tamil Nadu. The only political dispensation that can save Tamil Nadu from the clutches of this BJP-ADMK combine and form the next government will have to be led by the DMK. Closer to the elections, the DMK's political strategy will be revealed.”

Sources from the state Congress maintained that the high command would take the final call closer the polls.

