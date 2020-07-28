Ready to Go to SC Over Merger of BSP MLAs to Teach Congress a Lesson, Says Mayawati on Rajasthan Slugfest

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, accusing them of merging six BSP MLAs with the Congress “unconstitutionally” and warning that she would approach the Supreme Court to teach the Grand Old Party a “lesson”.

“In Rajasthan, after election results, BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately CM Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even in his last tenure,” she said.

Mayawati added, “BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach the Congress party and CM Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to court. We will not let this matter be. We will even go to the Supreme Court.”

The BSP has issued a whip to six of its MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in case there was a no-confidence motion. “We have asked the 6 MLAs, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. If they don't do so, their party membership will be cancelled,” Mayawati said.

BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a fresh petition in the Rajasthan High Court against the merger. The BSP has also approached the court, seeking to be made a part of the BJP leader's petition which argues that the MLAs cannot legally merge into the Congress in just one state since the BSP is a national party.

In June, the BSP had gone to the Election Commission with the request that the six MLAs be ordered to follow its whip rather than vote as Congress members in the Rajya Sabha election but the EC refused to intervene.