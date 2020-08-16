'Ready To Sacrfice': Shivpal Yadav Wishes to Unite All ‘Samajwadis’ Ahead of 2022 State Assembly Polls

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has hinted at a truce between all 'Samajwadis'.

“I want all the Samajwadi (socialist) people should unite and I am ready to sacrifice for this as well. If we still fail at getting united then we will be going among the public to raise the voice of labours and the suppressed in the 2022 state assembly polls,” Shivpal Yadav told the media during the Independence Day celebrations in Etawah.

Amid prolonged differences between the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Singh Yadav, supporters from both sides now want the leaders to be on one platform for the upcoming polls. The attempts at reconciliation between the two had failed during 2017 assembly polls, however, lately, there have been indications from both sides for calling it a truce.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh Yadav had said that there is a complete scope for reconciliation from his side. Following which, Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference and said that his uncle Shivpal is welcome and he will be taken back without any question.

Strengthening these speculations, Akhilesh Yadav recently announced that the SP would not field any candidate against Shivpal Yadav from the Jaswantnagar seat in upcoming elections. And the party also took back its plea from UP Legislative Assembly regarding disqualification of Shivpal Yadav from the House.

“We have made adjustments for Shivpalji also and the SP will not field any candidate against him from the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat in the next elections. We will not contest against him. We may forge alliances with many other small political outfits as we want representation from all sections of society,” the former chief minister had told news18 in an exclusive interview.

Shivpal Yadav, who is still an SP MLA from the Jaswantnagar seat, has also extended an invitation to Akhilesh for the inauguration of newly built Lohia Bhawan in Etawah.