Ready to Serve People of Mandya, Says Kumaraswamy's Son
The Congress and the JD(S) have decided to go to polls together and are in the last phase of finalising the seat-sharing arrangement.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. (Image: Twitter)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a popular actor, said on Thursday that he was ready to serve the people of Mandya from where he is expected to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.
Nikhil, the third generation of the mighty Deve Gowda clan, said he would go by the decision of the party on fielding him from Mandya, a Vokkaliga community bastion of JD(S).
"Senior leaders took a decision after discussing with party workers and the MLAs. Most importantly, the party has come forward to give (me) a ticket after understanding the sentiments of the people of Mandya. So, I am ready to serve the people of Mandya," Gowda told reporters in Sringeri.
